Jordan Davidson admits murder of Nicholas Churton in Wrexham

A man has admitted the murder of a former Wrexham wine bar owner.

Jordan Davidson, 25, of no fixed abode, was due to go on trial this week and it was listed for two weeks.

But today his case was listed as a plea and he appeared at Mold Crown Court in front of Mr Justice Clive Lewis via a live television link from Ashworth Hospital, where he is being held.

Live updates from court as Jordan Davidson admits murder

He had not formally entered pleas but today, following assessments by a number of forensic psychiatrists instructed by the prosecution and the defence, he entered a guilty plea to murdering Nicholas Churton, whose body was found at his home in Crescent Close, Wrexham, on Monday, March 27.

The defendant also admitted other separate charges – two burglaries, a robbery, an attempted robbery, attempted grievous bodily harm and a charge of actual bodily harm on police officers.

He denied robbing Mr Churton of a set of keys on an earlier occasion and the prosecution offered no evidence against him.

The judge said that he would hear much of the case today and would then adjourn sentence until next week, provisionally on Wednesday.

The prosecution is to open its case now.

At the time of his death, friends and family paid tribute to him and described him as an extraordinary character, who enriched the lives of all who knew him.

Nicholas Churton, 67, was found dead in his flat in Crescent Close, Wrexham on March 27.

Known as Nick he was best remembered in North Wales for running Churton’s in Rossett until it closed in 2010.