Emergency services warn motorists to take care after minor accidents due to wintry weather conditions

EMERGENCY services are warning motorists to take extra care on the roads as winter sets in.

This morning (Thursday, November 30) Cheshire Police said that there had been a number of minor collisions in the region due to icy road conditions.

Cheshire Police tweeted: “We're starting to get numerous reports of traffic collisions due to the cold weather, especially on minor roads - prepare your car for the weather before setting off, and give yourself plenty of time to get into work.”

Later, the police tweeted that there had been two minor crashes on the A50 in Lymm due to weather conditions.

Earlier this month, Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service released safety tips for motorists during cold and icy weather.

Here are a few checks that you can do, to make sure your car is ready for winter:

• Lights - see and be seen. Keep your indicators and headlamps clean and working and carry spare bulbs in the glove box

• Fuel - stay out the red! A serious traffic jam can easily finish off a near empty tank. Not nice at any time of the year, but potentially deadly in the snow.

• Windscreen wipers - make sure they're in working order, your windows are clean and your washer bottle is filled with screen wash.

• Tyres - check the condition, pressure and depth of your tyres (including the spare). Check tyre tread depth regularly to reduce the risk of aquaplaning. The law requires car tyres to have a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm.

• Brakes - make sure they are working well.

• Fluids - are topped up to the correct level, including oil, anti-freeze and water

• Emergency kit - put one in your car just in case you get stranded. Include things such as a phone, medication, a torch, food, extra clothes and blankets

Be prepared for bad weather:

• Plan your journey before you set off and allow yourself extra time:

• Check weather reports. Don't make unnecessary journeys if there are severe weather warnings in place

• Tell someone where you are going and when you expect to get there

• Drive carefully and take account of the weather conditions. Leave a greater distance between you and the car in front - remember, it may take up to 10 times longer to stop in some conditions

• Winter sun - the sun can be dangerous in winter too. Be careful of dazzling rays when you are driving

For more tips and advice visit http://www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/public-safety/road-safety/driving-in-winter