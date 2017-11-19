Watergate Street traders in Chester unite for Christmas festival

TRADERS on a city centre street in Chester are combining forces to organise a day of Christmas fun for families and shoppers.

Almost every shop on ground level and the Rows is on board with the event, which has been named Winter on Watergate Street.

Youngsters and adults alike will be able to meet Santa Claus, listen to a choir and watch flash-dancers as well as enjoying samples and tasters from businesses on the street.

There will also be special discounts and activities laid on in individual stores for the event due to be held on Saturday, December 2.

Judy Tagell, marketing and communications manager at CH1ChesterBID, which has helped organise the festive party, said: “Watergate Street has a great retail offering and a fascinating history – as one of the oldest shopping streets in the UK, it’s a great place to visit.

“We’re delighted to be working alongside the business owners to bring ‘Winter on Watergate Street’ to Chester and we’re sure it will be a fantastic day enjoyed by all who come along.”

Organiser Katie Jones, of Weasel and the Bug toy shop, added: "We are really excited for Winter on Watergate Street! We came up with the idea as we are mainly independents and we thought it would make Christmas extra magical if we could all work together and provide a great event for the people of chester.”

Jon Davies, of Alison Bradley Gallery, said: “Alison and I are delighted to welcome visitors to our Christmas Meet the Artist Afternoon. Join us for a glass of mulled wine and chat with Alison about her latest new original oil paintings. It’s fantastic to see the businesses of Watergate Street coming together to create this event.”

University clothing store Rupert and Buckley will be offering mince pies and discounts in store on the day.

Marketing manager Rowena Richardson said: "We are delighted to be part of the Watergate Street Christmas Festival on December 2. Being a new store in the street we’re so proud to be part of such a lovely business community and feel that the Christmas Festival is a great way to encourage shoppers to the area to sample the many delights that the street has to offer.

“Rupert and Buckley Chester will be running a discount in the run up to Christmas but all those who make a purchase on December 2 will also receive a free pair of socks.”

She added: “The team are really excited about their first Christmas in Chester and want to thank everyone who has supported the shop and been so welcoming since their arrival back in September. Happy Christmas from all at Rupert and Buckley Clothing Co!”

Activities on the street will be taking place from 11am to 3pm and everyone is welcome. For more information, visit www.experiencechester.co.uk/winteronwatergate.