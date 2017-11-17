Appeal for disabled Hoole boy 'Bear' close to reaching £20k target

An appeal to raise £20,000 for a “beautiful and amazing” disabled boy nicknamed ‘Bear’ is closing in on its £20,000 target after months of generous donations.

The family of Hoole youngster Joseph Randles-Blyth, nine, started up an online appeal in July with the aim of raising enough money to buy a customised motorhome for him.

Joseph has complex medical needs and disabilities which make it difficult for his parents, Jayne and Dave, to take him out – but a camper-style van, fitted with the right equipment, would give the family more freedom.

The ‘Take Bear Everywhere’ appeal has so far generated £13,350 on a JustGiving page, with a further £1,350 coming in from donations direct to Jayne and Dave.

A final push to reach the £20,000 target has begun, and on Saturday the new Costa café in Hoole will host a fundraising fun day for Joseph. Running from 12pm to 6pm, there will be games, a ‘guess the name of the bear’ competition and Santa will also pop in with some early Christmas gifts for the children.

Mum Jayne said she wanted to thank everyone for their “wonderful and amazing” support so far.

She added: “We are so overwhelmed by the support, donations, messages and fund raising.

“We currently have a total of £14,700.46 made up of £13,350 on our Just Giving page and £1,350.46 from donations given directly to us. It’s an amazing amount and we are so excited to start thinking about the next step.”

Joseph has a form of cerebral palsy which affects his whole body, as well as cystic fibrosis, a 75 per cent lateralised dislocated hip and epilepsy. His disabilities are complex and life-limiting, and for trips away from home he needs a hoist, changing table and lots of other supplies.

Standard disabled toilets do not have the equipment Joseph needs, which is why his family have had the idea of buying a pre-owned motorhome or camper-style van which can be transformed to meet his requirements.

Jayne and Dave say their “beautiful and amazing” son enjoys being out and about and loves nothing more than spending time with family and friends.

You can help the family complete their fundraising challenge by donating at www.justgiving.com/crowd

funding/takebeareverywhere or by calling in to Costa in Hoole this Saturday.

A Facebook page called ‘Take Bear Everywhere’ has also been set up to help raise awareness.