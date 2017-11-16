Wirral MP backs campaign to promote better opportunities for female football coaches

WIRRAL South MP Alison McGovern has backed a campaign to promote better training and opportunities for female coaches in football.

Alison delivered a speech at the Betfair Fairer Game reception about the importance of gender equality in football.

She also met some of the 50 coaches that have been selected to have their UEFA B licence funded by Betfair, with the long-term goal of increasing the number of women at the top of the coaching pyramid.

Alison said: "It was a pleasure to meet coaches who will soon undergo training for their UEFA B licence.

"I wholly support this initiative to level the playing field for women in football and in sport more generally”.

Naomi Totten, from Betfair, said: “I am delighted that Alison McGovern has announced her support for the Betfair Fairer Game campaign, which seeks to challenge the gender disparity for women in football.

"We hope that by working together we will see increasing numbers of women coaching both women's and men's football".

Rachel Yankey OBE, former Arsenal and England player and ambassador for the Fairer Game campaign, added: “This campaign is a huge leap in the right direction for women in football and I am really excited to see so much positive support from MPs for such an important issue.

“The 50 women who were selected are a real credit to women within the industry and their drive and determination to succeed is truly inspiring.”