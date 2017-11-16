Traffic lights in place after firefighters tackle tanker blaze on the A41

FIRE crews from Cheshire and Shropshire were called tackle a blaze in the cab of an articulated tanker carrying 37,000 litres of diesel.

One crew from Chester and one from Whitchurch were called to the scene near Hampton Roundabout, close to Chomondeley Road, at around 7.40pm last night (Wednesday, November 15).

Crews used foam and two hose reels to extinguish the fire and they also used a thermal imaging camera to ensure the diesel was safe.

The presence of the fire so close to the diesel meant crews stayed on the scene for around three hours and 20 minutes.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire & Rescue said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a tanker fire on the A41 near Malpas. Crews from Chester and Whitchurch attended and found that the cab of an articulated tanker, which was carrying 37,000 litres of diesel, was well alight.

There are temporary traffic lights in effect on the A41 this morning.