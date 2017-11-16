Police launch witness appeal after Helsby hit-and-run left pensioner with serious injuries

POLICE have launched an appeal for witnesses to a hit-and-run near Helsby High School on Chester Road.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a dark coloured 4x4 vehicle, happened at 4.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 16).

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the scene and the pedestrian – a 67-year-old man – was taken to Aintree Hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe that there would be damage to the driver’s side of the 4x4 and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward who might have seen a car in the area with similar damage.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has any dashcam footage.

Sergeant Neil Farnworth said: “It is not clear what type of car was involved in the collision but we believe it was a dark coloured 4x4 type vehicle and that it would have significant damage on the driver’s side.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen the car in the area at the time, who may have witnessed what happened or who has any dashcam footage from the area, which could assist with our enquiries. If you can help then please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 582 of 15/11/17, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

If you wish to submit dashcam footage please visit www.cheshire.police.uk and click on the ‘submit dashcam footage’ page.