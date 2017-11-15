Tanker fire near Malpas closes A41 in both directions

Reporter:

Geraint Jones

A tanker fire near Malpas closed the A41 in both directions.

Emergency services attended the incident at Hampton Heath shortly before 8pm on Wednesday night. 

The road was closed shortly afterwards. Cheshire Police confirmed at about 9.30pm that the tanker fire had been put out.

See full story in the Chester Leader

