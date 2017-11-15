Police helicopter assists with arrest of Tarporley burglary suspect

A man was arrested by police officers investigating a Tarporley burglary.

Officers were called to Tarporley at 10.50am today to a report of a burglary on Plough Lane involving a stolen vehicle.

The police helicopter was called in to assist with the investigation.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “Police were called at 10:50am today (15 November) to reports of a burglary on Plough Close in Tarporley involving a stolen vehicle. Officers along with assistance from air support searched for a suspect and arrested a 43-year-old man from Bootle.