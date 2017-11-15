Police appeal for help to find missing Wirral woman

POLICE are appealing for information to help find a missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Wirral.

Danielle Elizabeth Kearns, of no fixed abode, was last seen in Union Street, Rock Ferry, Wirral.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing by Merseyside Police to locate her.

She is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and with shoulder length black hair. She speaks with a Liverpool accent and has a fair complexion.

When she was last seen Danielle was dressed casually in jeans.

She is known to frequent the Old Chester Road, Rock Ferry, Birchwood Avenue and Wirral areas.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “Police officers are making extensive efforts to find Danielle and return her home safely and would urge Danielle, anyone who knows her whereabouts, or who has seen a woman resembling her, to call police on the 101 number.”

Alternatively information can be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk