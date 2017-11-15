Police and council shut down Wirral property after anti-social behaviour

WIRRAL Council’s anti-social behaviour team and Merseyside Police have forced the closure of a house in Birkenhead following complaints of ongoing anti-social behaviour caused by the occupants and visitors to the property.

The property on 44 Newling Street is now boarded up and will remain unoccupied for at least three months under the Closure Notice that has been served on the property.

On September 19 this year, a multi-agency day of action was conducted on Newling Street in response to the allegations of anti-social behaviour. Number 44 was highlighted as the main concern being involved in anti-social behaviour, drug dealing, visitors day and night by foot and by car who would be heard shouting, screaming and banging on doors and windows of the property.

This part of this road was described as ‘a no-go area’. On the day, the occupants of 44 were warned about the behaviour continuing and that a Closure Notice and Order may be sought.

Since then, the anti-social behaviour has continued despite the warning and the property being subject to a number of Warrants executed by Merseyside Police.

Therefore, on Thursday, November 9 a Closure Notice was served upon the property with a hearing date the following day at Wirral Magistrates Court for a full Closure Order, which was granted. The property was fully boarded up immediately after. The property will remain closed for a period of three months.

Cllr George Davies, cabinet member for Housing and Community Safety, said: “This decisive action has only been possible due to the close working relationship between Wirral Council and Merseyside Police and the positive engagement both organisations have undertaken with local residents. We hope they will see the action taken and be reassured that whenever they raise concerns, they will be taken seriously and acted upon by the authorities.”