Ellesmere Port cannabis farm investigation leads to two arrests

Two men were arrested this morning after three warrants were issued in Ellesmere Port and elsewhere on the Wirral.

A 25-year-old man from Ellesmere Port has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A and Class B drug. A 29-year-old man from the Wirral has been arrested on suspicion of producing a Class B drug.

The arrests come following an investigation into the production and supply of controlled drugs at an address on Rossbank Road in Ellesmere Port on September 21. Officers recovered more than 300 plants believed to be worth £300,000, a significant amount of cannabis and approximately £4,000 worth of Class A drugs.

Both men are in police custody.