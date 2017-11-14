This Second World War handgun is one of 11 firearms surrendered to Cheshire Police during gun amnesty

CHESHIRE Police have received 11 guns, including a Second World War handgun, during its firearms surrender.

The two-week amnesty, during which residents can hand in firearms and ammunition, runs until November 26.

The initiative gives people the chance to safely dispose of firearms or ammunition, whether held lawfully or unlawfully, without the risk of being prosecuted for illegally possessing a firearm.

Inspector Dave Price of Cheshire Police said: “Gun crime in Cheshire is low and that’s the way we want to keep it, which is why I would urge people to use this surrender as an opportunity to handover any unwanted firearms, whether that’s an illegal firearm that they have in their possession, a licenced firearm that they no longer used or a wartime family relic that they don’t know what to do with. By handing any unwanted firearms over to us we can ensure that they are disposed of safely and don’t get into the wrong hands.”

Firearms or ammunition can be handed in at the helpdesk at:

- Chester Police station, Blacon Road, Chester

- Crewe Police Station, Civic Centre, Crewe

- Macclesfield Police station, Brunswick Street, Macclesfield

- Northwich Police station, Chesterway, Northwich

- Warrington Police Station, Arpley Street, Warrington

- Widnes Police Station, Gerrard Street, Widnes

All the weapons handed to officers will be examined to ensure that they have not been used in any criminal offences, before being deactivated and destroyed.

Anyone concerned about illegal weapons in their local community is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101, alternatively information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.