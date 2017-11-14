55-bed hotel plan for closing Argos shop in Chester's Foregate Street

THE Argos Extra store in Foregate Street looks likely to be converted into a hotel when the chain quits the city centre.

Argos is relocating to Sainsbury's Caldy Valley branch in Great Boughton with the city centre outlet set to close on December 7.

Now, a planning application has been submitted to Cheshire West and Chester Council to convert the building into a 55-bed hotel.

The application by BNY Mellon Trust & Depositary (UK) Ltd is for change of use consent for 105-109 Foregate Street from retail to a 55-bed hotel on three floors with an ancilliary cafe/breakfast room on the ground floor fronting Foregate Street.

Spead over three floors, the hotel would have 13 rooms on the ground floor and 21 on both the first and second floors.