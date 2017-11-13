Traffic queues between Tarvin and Chester after collision on A51

THERE has been traffic congestion between Tarvin and Chester today after a crash on the A51.
Cheshire Police urged motorists to avoid the area after two vehicles were involved in a collision on Holme Street, which resulted in queues in both directions between A51/A54 Holme Street at the Tarvin roundabout and Barrow Lane.
At 1.30pm, the road was clear but there was still congestion in the area.
Cheshire Police tweeted: “Earlier reported highway disruption A51 near Tarvin – road is now clear though still congestion in the area.”
