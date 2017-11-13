Police close investigation into alleged attack at Creamfields that left young man with horrific facial injuries

POLICE have closed an investigation into alleged assault that left a man with horrific facial injuries at the Creamfields festival in Cheshire earlier this year.

Jimmy Leggett, 21, had a piece of his cheek ripped out while attending the popular dance festival in Daresbury, Cheshire, over the August bank holiday weekend.

The 21-year-old window fitter from Essex had travelled to the music event with friends.

Photographs of Jimmy's horrific injuries were shared on social media to try to find those responsible

It is believed he was attacked on Sunday at around 5.15pm.

He was taken to Aintree Hospital for medical treatment and, after the attack, told ITV that he feared her would lose his sight in his left eye.

Detective Sergeant Lianne Macfarlane, of Cheshire Police, said: “Officers have worked extremely hard to try and establish how the victim sustained his injuries. No-one has come forward to say they witnessed the incident, and the victim has no recollection of what happened to cause the injuries. We have made contact with those who provided relevant information via the social media post, but unfortunately we have not been able to find anyone who witnessed the actual incident take place. CCTV has not brought about any further lines of enquiry either.

“This was a serious incident where a man was left with significant facial injuries, but I want to reassure the public that we have spent a long time investigating this incident and have exhausted all lines of enquiry. As such, the only option is now is to close the investigation.

“But if new information becomes available we will reopen it.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident can report it to police quoting incident number 745 of 27 August 2017. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, information can be reported via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.