Campaign launched to promote Ellesmere Port as the place to set up home

A new campaign is to shine the spotlight on Ellesmere Port as a residential destination.

The Ellesmere Port Development Board, in partnership with Marketing Cheshire, has launched ‘The Port’s the Place’ – a promotional campaign that will target home buyers.

Chris Farrow, chairman of the Ellesmere Port Development Board, said: “There are many fantastic reasons to live in Ellesmere Port, not least the unbelievable value for money, host of family attractions, incredible shopping and some excellent green spaces.”

Laura Gilling, of Marketing Cheshire, added: “Our new campaign is about getting that message out to even more people in the region, particularly those looking to invest in one of the 2,150 new homes being built between now and 2020.”

The Ellesmere Port Development Board is an enterprise team tasked with expanding the town and improving the quality of life of its residents. Together with Marketing Cheshire they hope the campaign will help developers to sell new homes and, in turn, meet house building targets.

Laura added: “One of the first goals is to give people looking to move home access to more online information that shows what the town is really about. We’ve created a short film with ‘10 reasons to live in Ellesmere Port’ that shines a positive spotlight on the area’s location as a central North West hub as well as its fantastic transport links, schools, leisure facilities and much more.

“In addition we’ll be creating more content for the Invest in Ellesmere Port website, so homebuyers have a resource to access useful information. We’ll also be harnessing social media to share news, views and experiences of people living here.”

Land Registry figures show house prices in Ellesmere Port are up 3% on last year and 7% on 2014, yet its homes are still among the best value for money in the area.

Countryside’s Wellington Place development, just off Cromwell Road, will eventually feature 73 high specification three and four-bedroom homes.

Martina Collins, regional sales and marketing director at Countryside, said: “Demand for new homes continues to rise throughout the region and our aim is to transform this site into a thriving community with high quality homes that are attainable for a wide range of people.

"Within easy reach of a number of great schools and local services, Wellington Place is just a stone's throw away from Ellesmere Port town centre and nine miles from the beautiful and historic Chester, making it a perfect location for family living.”

“The future is looking extremely bright and now really is the time to shout about it.”

To view the ‘10 reasons to live in Ellesmere Port’ film visit: marketingcheshire.co.uk/the-ports-the-place.