Chester disabled sports club makes plea for volunteers

A sports club for people with learning difficulties and other disabilities is looking for volunteers.

The Chester Sports Association for People with a Disability, known as CSAD, is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organisation which has been operating for more than 25 years.

It was set up by parents to increase access to sport for their children and currently has more than 50 members, some of whom have represented Great Britain at Special Olympics events.

Chris Jones, of CSAD, said: "CSAD is very much the result of the massive input, love and commitment of its many volunteers over the years.

“Even just an hour's help is appreciated by all in the club.”

Chester Voluntary Association and the Chester of University have also assisted, while the association's chairman is Chester brain tumour survivor Hannah Jones, who carried the Olympic torch on part of its journey through Britain in 2012.

The Northgate Arena hosts the clubs weekly football session each Wednesday and there are multi-sports sessions from noon to 3pm at Queen's Park High School every Saturday (except non-school term times). There are dance and yoga sessions once a month.

Anyone looking to help out can email csad_chair2@hotmail.com or iangough8@gmail.com or call 07982 434914.