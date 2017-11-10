Wirral man arrested and charged after street robberies against women

DETECTIVES have arrested and charged a Rock Ferry man in relation to two recent street robberies against women in Wirral.

On Wednesday, a man stole a purse from a woman in her 70s outside Riverside Drive Doctor’s Surgery on New Chester Road, Rock Ferry.

A member of the public retrieved the purse from the man and he was detained at the scene until officers arrived and arrested him. The victim received a minor hand injury and was checked by doctors.

48-year-old Edward David Edwards from Wycliffe Street, Rock Ferry, was arrested and charged with robbery and kept in custody to appear this morning (Friday, November 10) at Wirral Adult Remand Court.

Edwards was also charged with a second robbery which occurred on Monday, October 30, in Haldane Avenue, Claughton, during which a woman in her 60s had a handbag snatched, which contained items including bank cards.

Anyone with information on robbery offences in Wirral is asked to contact detectives on 0151 7772265, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.