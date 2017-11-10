Warning issued after potentially dangerous drugs are stolen from a Chester hospital

A WARNING has been issued after a quantity of potentially dangerous drugs were stolen from a hospital in Chester.

Senior clinicians at NHS England Cheshire and Merseyside have serious concerns about the harm that these drugs could do if they are taken, some of which are very potent and very fast-acting.

They can cause respiratory arrest – where someone stops breathing – and can kill.

Clinicians have advised that anyone who comes across them either hands them in to the police, or at their nearest pharmacy or chemist.

Dr Devina Halsall, the controlled drugs accountable officer for NHS England for the local area, said: “These drugs should not be taken under any circumstances. They are normally only administered under clinical supervision and anyone taking them is putting their health seriously at risk.

“Anyone who thinks they’ve taken any of these drugs should go straight to A&E and take the packaging with them. You don’t know how you will react to a particular drug or medicine. Everyone is different and drugs can affect people in different ways.”

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at a hospital on Wrexham Road, Chester, sometime between 8pm on November 7 and 7.50am the following morning.

DS Nick Henderson said: “I would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around these times or anyone with any information to contact me.

“If you are offered prescription drugs illegally I’d urge you to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 134 of 8 November 2017.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The list of stolen drugs include ampoules of injections of:

1) Fentanyl 100mg

2) Morphine 10mg

3) Pethidine 50mg

4) Alfentanyl 1000mcg

5) Remifentanil 2mg

6) Midazolam 1mg

7) Ketamine 50mg.