Police launch investigation after cannabis farm goes up in smoke in Ellesmere Port house fire

POLICE have launched an investigation after a suspected cannabis farm was discovered by firefighters tackling a house blaze in Ellesmere Port.

Police urged people to avoid Holly Road in the town this morning as firefighters dealt with the fire on the first floor of a terraced house.

Now police say they have launched an investigation after a cannabis farm was discovered at the address.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police and Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: “Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cheshire Police were called to an address on Holly Road, Ellesmere Port, at 7.54am, this morning (8 November) after reports of a fire.

“On arrival fire crews tackled the fire, on the first floor of a terraced house, with four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using two hose reel jets.

“A cannabis farm was discovered inside the property and a police investigation has begun. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire. No one was inside the property at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or information can be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.