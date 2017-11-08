Firefighters tackling terraced house fire in Ellesmere Port

PEOPLE are being urged to avoid Holly Road in Ellesmere Port where firefighters have been tackling a house fire.

Firefighters were called to the terraced house just before 8am this morning.

Four firefighters entered the property wearing breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire on the first floor of the house.

Police officers have attended the incident to close roads around the scene.

Cheshire Police tweeted that people should avoid the area.