Former footballer Jody Craddock displays his art work in Chester

A FORMER Premier League footballer is to display his artwork at Chester Arts Fair this month.

The work of Jody Craddock will be on exhibition at the Deepbridge Chester Arts Fair at Chester Racecourse from November 17-19.

Jody, 42, played centre back for Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers before becoming an artist specialising in oil paintings.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be selected to exhibit my work in Chester. I’ve been practicing art for many years, specialising in portraiture.

“When I retired from pro football, I experimented with graffiti and photo realism. My recent artwork has been highly commended by art galleries and collectors – so it is a further boost to be on exhibit in Chester.”

Now in its sixth year and said to be the UK’s largest artist arts fair, the event will boast more than 2,000 pieces from a host of British and international artists.

Paintings, sculpture, ceramics, photography and mixed media artwork will all be available to buy.

Other featured artists include Kieran Ingram, an Australian artist based in the UK and Sky Portrait Artist of the Year finalist.

A full programme of live talks and demonstrations by well-recognised artists will offer visitors the opportunity to experience and gain an understanding of the process of creating art as well as the artists’ personal source of inspiration.

Highlights include live sculpting by Christine Pike as well as live painting by Cheshire artist Mark Wigan exhibiting with the Chester Art Centre.

Art fair director Laura O’Hare said: “There will be something for every taste and pocket.

“You can buy for your home, seek an investment piece for the future or simply enjoy the stimulation of seeing some of the nation's most outstanding professional artist exhibiting.

“We have exciting live workshops which will appeal to families and art enthusiasts alike.”

There will be a dedicated children’s area open to

youngsters of all ages, offering a range of free fun arts and crafts activities.

A variety of hot and cold drinks and food will be available throughout the weekend at The Turf café inside the building.

The fair will open Friday, November 17, with a charity VIP preview for the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Over the weekend, the fair is open Saturday and Sunday November 18-19 from 10.30am

to 5pm.

For more information or tickets visit www.chesterartsfair.co.uk or register to enter at the fair on the day.