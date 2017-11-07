Police seek views on plan to establish community base in Mickle Trafford village hall

POLICE are asking residents to have their say on a proposal to relocate the police station in Mickle Trafford.

Cheshire Constabulary wants to close the current police station in the village and establish a community base in the nearby village hall.

Mickle Trafford Police Station is on School Lane and is currently not occupied on a permanent basis and doesn’t operate a designated help desk.

It is only used as a local office base and a refreshment facility on a drop in basis only for police

officers and staff.

Mickle Trafford Village Hall is located a short distance away on Warrington Road and has been identified as a suitable location for a police community base.

It has the space and facilities to accommodate the same service for members of the public that are currently being delivered at the police station.

Under this proposal, the new location would be open to the public and be staffed by a Police Community Support Officer every week during advertised opening hours.

In addition, it will also be used by officers and staff as part of their regular duties in the area.

Signs would be used to let residents know when the police post is open.

Cheshire Constabulary believes this arrangement would offer an enhanced public service to the village.

If the proposal is agreed, the current site would be surplus to operational requirements and available for disposal.

Any proceeds from the disposal will be reinvestment in future police estates proposals across Cheshire.

People can give their views on the proposal by taking part in an online survey at www.surveymonkey. co.uk/r/MickleTraffordSurvey

The survey will close at midnight on Friday, December 1.

The results will be reported to the Police and Crime Commissioner, who will make a decision and feedback from the survey.