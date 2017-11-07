Detectives appeal for information after man was threatened with a knife and robbed in Helsby

DETECTIVES are appealing for information after a man was robbed at knifepoint in Helsby.

At approximately 5.45pm on Monday, the victim, a 56-year-old local man, had exited the One Stop Shop on Chester Road, Helsby. He was walking towards the towards the Post Office when he was approached from behind by an unknown man.

The man threatened the victim with a knife and demanded that he handed over his wallet. The victim gave the man all of his money and the suspect fled the scene in the direction of Frodsham.

The suspect is described as a white man, 25-30 years old, approximately 5ft 11 inches tall and of slim build. He was also described as wearing glasses.

Detective Constable Kevin Green said: “Helsby is a small, tight-knit community, and understand that an incident of this nature may cause some concern.

“I would like to reassure residents that we treat all incidents of this type extremely seriously and we are doing all that we can to trace the person responsible.

“Investigations in relation to the incident are currently ongoing and we are following a number of lines of enquiry, including speaking to local residents and analysing CCTV footage; we also have increased patrols in the local area.

“I would ask anyone with any information, which could assist us with our enquiries to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 709 of 6/11/2017. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”