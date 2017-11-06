Hospice nurses calling on good boys and girls of all ages to join them in this year's Chester Santa Dash

Hospice of the Good Shepherd nurses are calling on good girls and boys (of all ages) to get into the festive spirit and join them at this year’s Chester Santa Dash

The event on Sunday, December 3, launches the festive season as hundreds of “dashers” suit-up as Father Christmas for a 3.3km jog, walk or stroll around Chester city centre.

Now in its seventh year, the event promises to be bigger and better than ever before with live music being performed along the route and a few surprises thrown in for good measure.

Registration is now open for the popular fundraising event which supports the Hospice of the Good Shepherd and the Countess of Chester Hospital charity. Debbie Evans, Ward Manager at The Hospice of the Good Shepherd, is hoping to see lots of Santa Clauses coming to town.

She said: “The Chester Santa Dash is a fantastic family friendly event and the atmosphere last year was brilliant.

“We were so pleased to see so many families coming together to raise money for their local charities. A group of nurses from the Hospice have already signed up again this year and we hope you will join us and help make this the best year yet!”

Entry is £16 and includes a Santa suit and an exclusive medal. Under 5s are free and although they cannot be given a Santa suit due to size restrictions, they can attend in their own festive fancy dress.

To sign up for the Chester Santa Dash visit https://www.ticketquarter.co.uk/Online/chester-santa-dash or if you need more information on the event please visit http://www.chestersantadash.com/ or phone the team on 01244 851 811.