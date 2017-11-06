Firefighters and police called to extinguish bonfires in Ellesmere Port

FIREFIGHTERS were called to extinguish a large bonfire in Ellesmere Port.

The crew from Ellesmere Port were called to Thornton Road at 3.18pm yesterday (November 5) where a bonfire needed to be put out.

Police were also in attendance.

Firefighters were also called to an unattended bonfire in Bunbury Green, Ellesmere Port, at 6.20pm on Saturday.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service warned residents not to leave any fires unattended.

Also on Saturday, firefighters were called to extinguish a fire on Cambridge Road, Ellesmere Port. A large industrial bin and a wheelie bin were on fire. Police were also in attendance at the incident which took place at 6.29pm.

Today, Ellesmere Port Police tweeted that Special Constables had assisted firefighters attending numerous calls in the town over the Bonfire Night weekend.