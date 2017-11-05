Secret Life of the Zoo filmed in Chester set to return to our screens

HIT television show The Secret Life of the Zoo is set to return to screens for a fourth series this month.

The new series features more animals than ever before at Chester Zoo – from elephants to jewel wasps, and the mysterious tenrecs to the critically endangered Javan green magpie.

Keepers also share the secrets of looking after some of the world’s most endangered species, and reveal all they do to keep their animals happy and healthy.

A spokesman said: “In the first episode, eastern black rhino Kitani is due to give birth, and help swell the ranks of this incredibly rare species. It’s an exciting but nervy time for keepers.

“Jewel wasp Ripley wants to find the perfect cockroach to help give birth to her offspring. She plans to lay her egg on a living cockroach, paralyzing him with venom and effectively turning him into a zombie.

“The zoo has four rare new arrivals – lowland-streaked tenrecs, mysterious mammals from Madagascar. With so little known about them the keepers are trying everything they can to help them breed.

“And red river hog Mali has given birth to twins, but could tearaway dad Confetti be a danger to his own babies?”

The Secret Life of The Zoo, series 4, starts on Wednesday, November 15, 8pm, Channel 4. Join the conversation on Twitter using #TheZoo and by following @chesterzoo