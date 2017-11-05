Chester MP organises football tournament to support foodbanks

CHESTER MP Chris Matheson is to host a six-a-side football tournament to raise money for groups providing food and support for vulnerable families and children in poverty this Christmas.

On Saturday, December 2, 15 teams will go toe-to-toe at the Cheshire County Sports Club on Plas Newton Lane.

Each match will last 20 minutes and every team will get to play at least four games. The event will be held on The Cheshire’s new 3G pitches.

Mr Matheson said: “Christmas is just around the corner and that puts more pressure on everyone’s purse strings – but for some families, the challenge of making ends meet is hard all throughout the year.

“That’s why I’m doing my bit to help ease the pressure – and you can get involved too.”

He added: “I’m really grateful to the sports club for providing their facilities for free and for helping to organise the event – without their support, all of this would not have been possible.”

Teams can be made up of people from schools, workplaces or clubs, and can be mixed gender and all ages and abilities.

The cost is £10 per player and there is a maximum of eight players on each team.

All proceeds will go to the Welcome Network to support their programme of activity during the Christmas holidays. The Welcome Network is a coalition of groups in Cheshire West and Chester tht provide spaces where people can partake in activities and eat a hot meal.

Forms and fee need to be handed in at The Cheshire County Sports Club no later than November 17.

Entry is on a first come, first serve basis and the forms can be downloaded on Mr Matheson's website at chrismatheson.co. uk/football-for-foodbanks