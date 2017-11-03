Teenager arrested by detectives investigating brutal assault in Ellesmere Port

DETECTIVES investigating a brutal assault in Ellesmere Port have arrested a local teenager.

Just before 1pm on Monday, the victim, a 31-year-old local man, was walking on Princes Road, near to Hampton Gardens, when he was approached by two men on bicycles.

The men, who were possibly armed with metal bars, attacked the victim, causing serious injuries to his leg.

Police believe the attack may have been racially motivated.

This morning, Cheshire Police confirmed that a 19-year-old local male was arrested yesterday and is in custody assisting officers with their enquries.

Police have renewed their appeal for information about the incident, which resulted in Princes Road in both directions being closed for a number of hours.

In an earlier statement, Inspector Ian Stead, of Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, said: “This is a serious assault and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the people. The victim has sustained serious injuries and as a result of the attack and he is currently being treated in hospital.

“We are currently working hard to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, although early indications suggest that the attack may have been racially motivated.

“As part of our enquiries I’m keen to hear from anyone who believes that they have any information in relation to the incident. I’d particularly like to hear from a woman who was seen driving a canary yellow Vauxhall Corsa through the area at the time of the incident, as I believe that she may hold vital information.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 391 of 1/11/2017. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.