Police appeal to trace Wirral woman wanted on recall to prison

POLICE are appealing for help to trace a Wirral woman who is wanted on recall to prison.

Roxanne Glorman was released on license after serving a sentence for burglary, criminal damage and assault.

The 26-year-old has been recalled to prison after she was found to have failed to comply with her license conditions.

Extensive efforts have since been made by Merseyside Police to find her.

Glorman is described as around 5ft 5in tall, of proportionate build, with long brown hair and brown eyes, with a Liverpool accent.

She is known to have connections to New Ferry and Rock Ferry.

Anyone who has seen Glorman or has any idea of her whereabouts is asked to call Merseyside police either on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 0517202460 or call the non-emergency contact number 101.

Alternatively you can provide information to Crimestoppers online at crimestoppers-uk.org/information