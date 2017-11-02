Homeless man jailed for assaulting female police officer in Chester

A HOMELESS man has been jailed for assaulting a police officer and spitting at two members of support staff.

Gary Baty, 30, turned up at the Richmond Court hostel, run by Foundation Enterprises North West (FENW), on October 30 looking to access a ‘safe seat’ for the night.

Described by one female member of staff as “intoxicated”, he was later heard arguing loudly with other residents in the kitchen.

Chester Magistrates Court heard yesterday the FENW employee had tried to calm Baty down but he quickly became abusive and aggressive. When three male staff members arrived to help, he shoved one in the chest before spitting on the others as they removed him from the premises, on Spital Walk, Boughton.

Rob Youds, prosecuting, said Baty then “lunged” at a female police officer and had to be incapacitated using pepper spray.

In police interview Baty explained he had drunk six cans of strong beer and was “embarrassed” by his actions.

Michael Gray, defending, stressed Baty had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and was very remorseful.

“He knows full well that the people at Richmond Court are there to help him but because he is intoxicated … it has caused him to become aggressive and he had to be forcibly taken away by police,” Mr Gray said.

Baty, who has 34 previous convictions for 60 offences, was jailed for eight weeks for the four assault charges.

He was also sentenced to a further two weeks as the incident took place while under post-sentence supervision, making a total sentence of 10 weeks in prison.