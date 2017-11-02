Chester worker electrocuted after hitting power cable

A worker suffered serious burn injuries after accidentally striking a power cable in Chester.

The individual, who was working for a third-party company, was attempting to install street signage at the junction of Sealand Road and Sovereign Way at the time.

Last week’s incident has led to SP Energy Networks, which owns and operates the power network in the area, to issue a warning to firms who dig or drill into the ground as part of their work.

Jane Wilkie, SP Energy Networks District Manager for the area, said: “Anyone digging or excavating should take care to avoid damaging underground services, whether water, gas, telecoms or electricity. Underground electrical cables can be particularly hazardous because they often look like pipes and it is impossible to tell if they are live just by looking at them.

“Damage to underground electrical cables can cause severe injury and even prove fatal, so we would always encourage any organisation to take proper precautions and establish a safe system of work, including locating and identifying buried services, during any excavation.”

SP Energy Networks wants any firm carrying out such work to ensure it has plans on site showing cable locations, available for free, as well as equipment which can help them locate, and avoid, power cables.

Free safety advice and plans of the electricity network are available on the SP Energy Networks website and further guidance is also available online via the Health & Safety Executive site.