Man attacked by men on bicycles armed with metal bars in Ellesmere Port

DETECTIVES are appealing for information from the public after a man was seriously assaulted in Ellesmere Port.

Just before 1pm today, the victim, a 31-year-old local man, was walking on Princes Road, near to Hampton Gardens, when he was approached by two men on bicycles.

The men, who were possibly armed with metal bars, became abusive towards the victim and subsequently assaulted him, causing the victim to sustain serious injuries to his leg.

After attacking the victim the two men cycled away from the scene.

Both of the suspects are described as white men, 25 to 30-years-old. They were both wearing dark grey clothing and one was carrying a black shoulder bag.

Inspector Ian Stead from Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit said: “This is a serious assault and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the people. The victim has sustained serious injuries and as a result of the attack and he is currently being treated in hospital.

“We are currently working hard to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, although early indications suggest that the attack may have been racially motivated.

“As part of our enquiries I’m keen to hear from anyone who believes that they have any information in relation to the incident. I’d particularly like to hear from a woman who was seen driving a canary yellow Vauxhall Corsa through the area at the time of the incident, as I believe that she may hold vital information.”

As a result of the incident Princes Road is currently closed in both directions and a police cordon is currently in place.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 391 of 1/11/2017. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.