Chester Market evacuated amid fire concerns

CHESTER Market had to be evacuated this morning amid fears a fire had broken out.

Luckily it turned out to be a false alarm and people were allowed back inside the building on Princess Street shortly after 9.15am.

Traders were seen gathered in Town Hall Square until the all-clear was given. It is not known what triggered the alarm.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 9.12am but it was a false alarm.”