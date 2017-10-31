Thornton Hough village green used as a location for filming of Tolkien biopic

IT was lights, camera and action on a Wirral village green as filming took place on a biopic about literary great JRR Tolkien.

The film features rising stars Nicholas Hoult, known to millions of Marvel comics' fans as Beast in the X-Men films, and Lily Collins, who played Phoebe Abrams in American TV series 90210.

The film focusses on the author's early years as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration which influenced his writing and the creation of one of the greatest literary trilogies of all time, The Lord of the Rings.

Recently, the cast and crew were filming on the village green in Thornton Hough.

A week earlier, Ellesmere Port’s historic docklands were used as the setting for the story about the early life of the legendary novelist.

Directed by Finland’s Thomas ‘Dome’ Karukoski, the movie traces JRR Tolkien’s formative years before and after his time as a soldier serving in World War One. The author famously used his experiences of the Great War to inspire his Middle Earth novels, including The Hobbit, which sold millions of copies worldwide and later were turned into a series of blockbuster movies directed by Peter Jackson.

The film – by Hollywood firms Fox Searchlight and Chernin Entertainment – has been scripted by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford.