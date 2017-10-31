More than 3,000 University of Chester students set for graduation ceremonies

MORE than 3,000 students from the University of Chester will gather together to celebrate their academic achievements over four days of graduation from today.

They will be in the presence of eminent figures in their field, including the UK’s first female Bishop, a former cabinet member and an Emmy award-winning actor.

The graduands will enjoy a special day to remember and join Chester’s numerous alumni when they graduate across 11 ceremonies at Chester Cathedral from today to Friday, November 3.

The graduates-to-be will be congratulated by chancellor Gyles Brandreth who will be the presiding officer having taken on the role earlier this year. He will take part in ceremonies one, two, eight, nine and 10, with professor Tim Wheeler, the university’s vice-chancellor, as presiding officer in three, four, five, six, seven and 11, as well as attending all the ceremonies.

Professor Wheeler said: “Each graduation ceremony represents all the hard work and dedication and all that our graduates have achieved. We congratulate them and wish them all good luck in their careers as they go forward into their futures.

“We always feel very proud seeing our latest graduates gather with family and friends to celebrate this special occasion and we aim to make it one of the most memorable of their lives in the beautiful surroundings of Chester Cathedral.

“We are also delighted to welcome 13 outstanding individuals who have given so much to the local community and society as a whole. They thoroughly deserve their honorary degrees after all they have achieved and we are delighted to have them join us on these special occasions.”

Today, Lord David Willetts will receive a Doctor of Letters for his outstanding contribution to higher education in his role as former Minister of State for Universities and Science. Tomorrow, the actor David Suchet CBE will receive a Doctor of Letters, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to drama and the arts,

On Friday, Bishop Libby Lane will receive a Doctor of Divinity, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to ministry in this country, in particular recognition of her role as Dean of Women in Ministry and Bishop of Stockport.