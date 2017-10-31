Mindless vandals cause hell for Cheshire residents on 'Mischief Night' as police respond to 77 incidents

“Mischief Night” brought a deluge of reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Cheshire.

Last night (30 October) a number of additional Cheshire Police officers were deployed across Halton as part of an ongoing operation to tackle anti-social behaviour over the Halloween and bonfire period.

Despite this, a small number of “mindless vandals” damaged properties and vehicles.

In total, officers responded to 48 separate incidents in Widnes and 29 incidents in Runcorn.

These included multiple reports where vandals threw bricks at cars, set fire to wheelie bins and threw fireworks into the street.

Chief Inspector Simon Parsonage said: “Damaging property and vehicles is simply unacceptable behaviour and extremely distressing to the victims. Furthermore, it has much wider implications for the local community.

“We are committed to doing all that we can to tackle this bad behaviour. Despite our best efforts there is still a minority of people who are intent on causing mindless vandalism and disrupting others.”

In one incident a police car, which was out on patrol in Arley Road, Widnes, had its windows smashed whist parked up. The damage meant that the car had to be towed away to be repaired – taking an emergency response vehicle off the road for the rest of the night.

Chief Inspector Simon Parsonage added: “The extensive damage to just one of our police cars has an impact. Not only did this incident result in one less police car on the streets, but it also meant that two officers were tied up dealing with the criminal damage, when they could have been responding to real emergencies.

“I would urge anyone with any information in relation to any of the incidents that took place last night to contact Cheshire Police on 101 so that the people responsible for these mindless acts can be brought to justice.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111. Increased police patrols will continue on those areas affected throughout this week and into the weekend.