Chester burglar jailed after 'abhorrent' night-time crime spree

A BURGLAR who broke into four homes in one night has been jailed for more than two years.

Benjamin Nicholson, 30, of Brook Street, Chester, was handed a 27 month prison sentence after pleading guilty to four burglary offences at Chester Crown Court on Monday.

The court heard how on the evening of Tuesday, September 26, Nicholson began by breaking into a house on Beaconsfield Street, Boughton and stole a handbag containing cash and bank cards.

He then moved on to three addresses on Hoole Lane. He attempted to steal another handbag from a flat but was caught in the act and had to flee without it.

Nicholson then stole a laptop from a third property before finishing his night-time spree with a handbag swiped from a fourth house.

Following tip-offs from the public, Nicholson was identified as a suspect and was arrested after police officers searched his home.

During sentencing hearing, the Judge said despite being confronted by one of his victims Nicholson continued to commit his crimes.

Detective Sergeant Nick Henderson, of Chester CID, said: “Nicholson’s actions that night were abhorrent and he has no respect for other people and their property.

“Despite being caught by one of his victims he thought he was unstoppable and continued to commit his crime across Chester to fund his drug habit.”

He added: “We are really pleased with Nicholson’s sentencing and being able to return some of the items back to the victims.”