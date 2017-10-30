Days left to voice views on Cheshire West and Chester political map

Time is running out to give views on proposals to cut councillor numbers.

The deadline to contribute to the independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England’s consultation on boundaries across Cheshire West and Chester is Monday, November 6.

The commission’s draft recommendations propose that Cheshire West and Chester Council should have 70 councillors in the future, five fewer than the current arrangements.

The proposals mean those councillors would represent 83 councillor wards, 11 two-councillor wards and 24 one-councillor wards across the council area. It would mean changes to all but four council wards across Cheshire West and Chester.

Residents can have their say online at consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/9255.

The full recommendations and maps are at www.lgbce.org.uk/current- reviews/north-west/cheshire/cheshire- west-and-chester.

To make a submission to the commission, write to The Review Officer (Cheshire West and Chester), Local Government Boundary Commission for England, 14th floor, Millbank Tower, London SAW 4QP.

Alternatively, email your views to reviews@lgbce.org.uk