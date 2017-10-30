Chester man jailed for throwing TV remote at his mum

A MAN has been jailed for throwing a TV remote at his mother during a row.

James Dowd, 51, had been living with Joan Dowd at her home on Peckforton Way, Upton, Chester, and spent most days drinking.

Chester Magistrates Court heard that Mrs Dowd, an elderly woman, had become frightened of her son who often became aggressive towards her.

Last Tuesday (October 24) the pair became embroiled in an argument and he hurled the television remote control at her.

The incident happened just a day after Dowd was released from prison following a conviction for harassing an ex-partner, putting him in breach of his licence.

His mother made a complaint to the police, saying she had become ‘fed up’ with his behaviour and sought a restraining order against him.

An 18-month order was granted by magistrates, who also sentenced Dowd to four weeks in prison.

Outlining the facts, Kate Marchuk, prosecuting, said: “On October 24 there had been an argument between her [Mrs Dowd] and the defendant.

“He had been verbally aggressive and in the course of the argument he threw a TV remote at her which hit her arm.”

Mrs Dowd said her son ‘believes he is invincible’ when drunk and she had become ‘frightened of what could happen’.

She had no social life as she was constantly anxious about what sort of state he would be in when she returned home.

“She no longer wants him to stay,” said Miss Marchuk. “She is fed up with his behaviour.”

The court heard that Dowd has a number of previous convictions for assault and harassment, including one for harassing his sister.

James Bagby, defending, said Dowd had shown remorse for his behaviour and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“The issue fully for this defendant is the evils of alcohol,” he said. “He behaves inappropriately and these types of incident take place.

“The defendant is motivated to change upon his release from custody.”

Dowd will spend half of his prison sentence in custody and half on licence, followed by 12 months of supervision by the Probation Service.

Under the terms of his restraining order he must not contact his mother or visit her home. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.