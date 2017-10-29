Queen's message of support to residents of New Ferry after devastating explosion

THE Queen has expressed her “best wishes” in a heartfelt message of support to those whose lives and businesses were affected by the explosion in New Ferry earlier this year.

The letter was sent to ward councillor Warren Ward and concluded by asking him to keep her updated on the town.

In it, Her Majesty said she “was saddened to learn of the effects of the explosion on your town, but was pleased to hear that you, and the people of New Ferry, are working together to help rebuild the local community.”

Two people were seriously injured, dozens more hurt and numerous buildings damaged in the blast which took place on the night of March 25.

Work is underway to demolish the most severely affected buildings.

The council has also spent £300,000 of its reserves in a bid to help those residents and businesses affected.

Labour councillor Warren Ward said: “I am so pleased and genuinely humbled that Her Majesty The Queen has responded to my letter and has asked to be kept updated on New Ferry’s situation.

“The people of New Ferry and Port Sunlight have felt seriously beaten over the past six months and I think that Her Majesty sending her best wishes to residents and businesses affected is finally some good news.

“The New Ferry and Port Sunlight community have shone throughout this terrible time with very little recognition nationally – I’m pleased that The Queen recognises their work and support.”

The full text of the letter is as follows:

Dear Councillor,

The Queen has asked me to thank you for your recent letter regarding the explosion which took place in New Ferry, Wirral in March this year.

Her Majesty was saddened to learn of the effects of the explosion on your town, but was pleased to hear that you, and the people of New Ferry, are working together to help rebuild the local community.

I would be most grateful if you could continue to keep us updated on the situation.

This letter comes to you, and all those in New Ferry, with Her Majesty’s good wishes.

Samantha Cohen

Assistant Private Secretary to The Queen