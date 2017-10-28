Ellesmere Port welcomes borough's first new council homes in 40 years

THE first new council homes to be built in the borough in 40 years are ready to house individuals and families in Ellesmere Port.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has accepted the keys for 45 properties on the former Greyhound Stadium site on Thornton Road.

They are part of Chase Park, a new 141-home development being built by Galliford Try Partnerships.

Sanctuary Homes also has 56 new properties being developed on the site, which are available to buy outright, rent or through a flexible shared ownership scheme.

Cllr Angela Claydon, the council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “This is an exciting chance to rent a home in a newly redeveloped area which is seeing a great deal of investment and new homes.

“Ellesmere Port is the first location in West Cheshire for new Council homes for many years and will offer quality homes for affordable rent.

“New houses are also being built in Winsford and Neston.”

In addition to the 45 homes under construction for the council, Galliford Try Partnerships will have 40 homes available at the site for rent and sale, as well as Help to Buy schemes to support those looking to take the first step on to the property ladder.

Brendan Blythe, managing director at Galliford Try Partnerships North West, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Cheshire West and Chester Council to deliver much needed high-quality, affordable new housing to Ellesmere Port.

“The town’s future is looking really positive with plans for wider redevelopment and investment being considered and it’s in an ideal location for commuters travelling to Liverpool, Chester and Warrington so we expect the site to be popular.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming prospective new homeowners to the site and seeing the community develop at Chase Park.”

Galliford Try Partnerships markets its properties under the Linden Homes banner and will have its first properties available for sale in spring 2018.

The council homes at Chase Park include one bedroom apartments, two and three bedroom houses and will be advertised and let through the council’s West Cheshire Homes website at www.westcheshirehomes.co.uk

To speak to someone about Sanctuary’s available homes and options for buying, contact Swetenhams on 01244 321321 or email chester@swetenhams.co.uk