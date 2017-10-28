Chester Grosvenor Museum to host Halloween murder mystery

A fiendish ‘murder’ will take place in Chester on Halloween – as part of a drama written and acted by young performers.

The Grosvenor Museum’s Period House will host the production, which is by the museum’s youth panel.

The Victorian-themed whodunnit involves a well-to-do family and their guests, and will rely on audience members to help the murder investigation and solve the crime.

Cllr Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities at Chester West and Chester Council, said: “This is the fourth year the youth panel has created a spooky Hallowe’en event at the museum.

“This murder mystery makes the most of the evocative Victorian entrance hall in the museum’s Period House.

“It’s a 300-year-old building which contains room sets from different eras.”

The youth panel is a group of 13-18 year-olds who work with museum staff members on different projects, including events planning and exhibition development.

Audience members will be assigned a character each when they arrive and will make their own simple prop for the show.

There will also be light refreshments available between the shows.

The event is free, with no booking required, with a suggested donation of £1.50.

The evening runs from 6.15pm to 9.15pm on Tuesday, October 31, with performances at 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm (times subject to change depending on audience numbers). Performances last about 20 minutes.