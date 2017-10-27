Man sought in connection with alleged sex attack in Chester

Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Chester.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday 24 October at an address in Hough Green, Westminster Park.

Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries in the area and are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Mel Pemberton said: “If you have any information about this incident then please get in touch.

”We are carrying out a number of enquiries. In particular, we are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV still. I would also appeal to the man himself to come forward and help with our enquiries.”

The man is believed to be aged in his late teens/early 20s, is around 5ft 8ins tall and may be from the North Wales area.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 88 of 24 October. Information can also be passed on anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.