Chester benefits cheat who pocketed £6,533 hit with fine

A MAN has been fined for claiming employment benefits while holding down a job as a car salesman.

Geoffrey Burdon, 60, also failed to inform the government’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) that he had private pensions.

Chester Magistrates Court heard that by receiving benefits to which he was only partially entitled, he had pocketed an extra £6,533 between 2013 and 2015.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of dishonestly making a false statement to obtain payment relating to Employment and Support Allowance and Jobseekers Allowance.

Burdon, of Carver Row, Saighton, Chester, was ordered to pay a £500 fine as well as court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £50.

He is also in the process of repaying the extra money he received in benefits, and so far has handed back £800 to the DWP.

Kate Marchuk, prosecuting, said Burdon had worked as a car sales executive for companies in Wrexham and Chester between 2014 and 2015, but had failed to notify the department.

He also neglected to mention a SunLife private pension and an occupational pension from Comet when he applied for employment benefits in 2013.

Becky Hay, defending, stressed that Burdon had pleaded guilty to the offences at the first opportunity.

“He accepted that he has done wrong,” she said. “He’s always been a working man and his dad always told him you should work if you can.”

The defendant is in very poor health, Miss Hay said, and he had sought work against his doctor’s advice.

He accepts he should not have claimed benefits while working and that he should have informed the DWP about his private pensions.

“He’s extremely remorseful,” she added. “Matters just got out of hand and he didn’t address them in the appropriate manner. He’s held his hands up from the outset.”