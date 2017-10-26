Two charged over Ellesmere Port drugs offences

Detectives have charged two men in connection with drug offences in Ellesmere Port.

Allan Musker, 34, of Stratton Close in Wallasey, and Kieran Blakemore, 28, of Colesborne Road, Liverpool, have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine).

They have been remanded in custody and will appear at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday, November 22.

The incident relates to a warrant executed by officers in the Merseyside area.