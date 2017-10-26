Standard editor's marathon effort raises cash for Countess Babygrow Appeal

A JOURNALIST has raised almost £700 for the Countess of Chester Hospital’s Babygrow Appeal by completing the Amsterdam Marathon.

Jonathan Barnett, editor of the Standard newspaper series, began training for the gruelling distance back in January and lost three and a half stone in weight in the process.

Despite suffering a thigh injury just five weeks before the race on October 15, Mr Barnett, a former Upton High School pupil, completed the marathon course in about five and a half hours.

He said: “My left leg was killing me after about 15 miles and I had to really dig deep and came close to throwing in the towel on a couple of occasions, especially after 17 miles.

“Luckily a very kind lady in the crowd gave me a Capri Sun orange drink and that really helped lift my spirits and helped me focus on keep on keeping on.

“It was also unseasonably hot, hitting about 24 degrees in the early afternoon and the conditions were very still, with the sun shining down.

“Starting and finishing in the old Olympic Stadium was amazing and an experience I will never forget. The crowds of spectators were brilliant and shouted out encouragement all the way.”

Mr Barnett would like to thank all those who donated to his charity appeal, helping to raise £691 so far.