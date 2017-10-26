Plans lodged for flats on Ellesmere Port's Grace Arms site

Plans have been lodged for apartment blocks which would see a much-loved pub bulldozed.

Warrington firm Lane End Developments Construction Ltd has submitted plans to Cheshire West and Chester Council for two new-build blocks on Stanney Lane, comprising 42 units.

The Grace Arms pub, which dates back to before the Second World War, would be demolished to make way for the new development, a move which has proved unpopular with campaigners who are determined to save the landmark building.

A Save the Grace Arms campaign on Facebook has attracted more than 600 “likes” since being set up a few weeks ago. The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has assisted members of the group with listing the pub as an Asset of Community Value, with an application “nearly there”, campaigners say. The hope is it will help protect the pub from demolition.

The planning application says the development would feature two, three-storey apartment blocks comprising of 42 units, together with access road, car and bicycle parking, landscaping and boundary treatment.

Residents objecting to the plans have registered their views on the planning section of the council’s website.

Michael Davies, of Great Sutton, said: “This iconic building has been here since the 1930s and while I understand the need for more housing, this building should not be demolished.”

Muriel Henderson, of Whitby, added: “I think it is disgusting how the council can even consider letting a developer destroy such a nice landmark in Ellesmere Port. It would be a terrible loss to this town, not to mention yet another pub being knocked down.”

David Brown, of Ellesmere Port, said: “The building is a historic asset which goes hand in hand with Whitby Hall and by knocking this local historic building down we reduce yet another legacy building of our past to rubble.”

Chris Brown, also of Ellesmere Port, said: “The Grace is a landmark and should stay as one. It will be a sad day if (it is) knocked down.”

Greene King, owners of the pub, confirmed earlier this month that a sale had been agreed in principle with the developers. They said they would “endeavour to help all team members affected to find positions at other Greene King pubs in the area”.

The Grace remains open for business.