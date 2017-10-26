Man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by train in Chester

A MAN was taken to hospital with serious injuries last night after being hit by a train in Chester.

British Transport Police and the North West Ambulance Service were called to Walls Avenue, near Sealand Road, where a man had been struck by a train on the Chester to Shotton line.

The incident happened just after 9.50pm and all lines were closed while paramedics treated the man.

A North West Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called to Walls Avenue at 21.52 on October 25 and a male patient was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital by ambulance.”

Cheshire Police tweeted about the incident at 11.30pm.

The tweet said: “Numerous Police resources around Walls Avenue, Chester this evening regarding an incident there.”

A second tweet added: “Full circumstances are unclear at the moment but this is a reminder that railway tracks are dangerous places.”

National Rail said trains were back up and running normally just after 1am.